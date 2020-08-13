Man fined for throwing takeaway wrappers at gulls

A man has been fined £80 for littering after he threw unwanted food and wrappers at gulls.

The man, from Bradenham, who was caught littering in Dereham has been fined £80 by Breckland Council after CCTV footage identified him.

A passer-by witnessed the incident and the council investigated the incident and, using video footage, identified the culprit.

The Breckland enforcement team spoke with the individual who, when faced with the evidence, admitted the offence and accepted the £80 fine.

Gordon Bambridge, executive member for environmental services and public protection, said: “Throwing litter is unwanted by our local community, harmful for our environment, and will not be tolerated by the council.

“I hope this case will encourage people to dispose of their rubbish responsibly and show respect to their communities and local environment.”