Man booked hotel with friend and secretly filmed her while she took a shower

Steven Bacon leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: STAFF Archant

A man booked into a hotel with a friend and recorded her on his mobile phone while she took a shower, a court has heard.

Steven Bacon, 39, had gone to Sprowston Manor Hotel with a female friend to celebrate another friend's birthday.

Victoria Bastock, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said that during the stay Bacon encouraged his friend to take a shower.

As she did so the defendant had placed a mobile phone in the bathroom which recorded her.

The victim later noticed the phone was recording and deleted the video but noticed there were also recordings of other women on the phone.

She took the phone to the hotel and the police were contacted.

Bacon, from Airedale Close, Norwich, appeared in court on Tuesday (July 23) when he admitted four counts of recording another person doing a private act for sexual gratification.

The offences happened between January 2016 and September 2018.

Miss Bastock said the initial offence, from which others were detected, happened on September 1 last year.

She said the offences were "all of a voyeuristic nature".

Other videos on the phone included a woman in a changing room and a woman changing at home.

Miss Bastock said there had been "a significant degree of planning" to the offences as a "breach of trust" in that the victims are all known to him.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, agreed there had been an abuse of trust but insisted there had been no distribution of any of the videos.

He said Bacon had no previous convictions or anything of a similar nature.

He said he had admitted his guilt and was entitled to a third off any sentence.

The case was sent up to Norwich Crown Court for sentence at a date to be fixed.

Bacon was granted bail until the sentencing hearing.