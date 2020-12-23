News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Warrant issued for arrest of man accused of driving stolen car into pub

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:53 PM December 23, 2020   
GENERAL VIEW OF THE MISCHIEF PUB, FYE BRISGE STREET, NORWICH.

GENERAL VIEW OF THE MISCHIEF PUB, FYE BRISGE STREET, NORWICH. - Credit: ©ARCHANT } NORFOLK 2002.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man after he failed to appear in court in connection with a case where a stolen car ploughed into a Norwich pub.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, at 11.40pm on January 22 this year to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Dean White, 27, of High Street, Lowestoft, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 22 having been charged with aggravated vehicle taking on January 26 this year in relation to the incident.

But White failed to appear at court on Tuesday and the court has since confirmed that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

William and Kate 'inadvertently' breach rule of six at Sandringham event

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coastal hotel shuts following Tier 4 annoucement

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Norwich City Council

'No evidence' that home is a Japanese restaurant, council probe finds

Ruth Lawes

person

Covid-19 infection rate in Norfolk at record high, figures show

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon