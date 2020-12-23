Warrant issued for arrest of man accused of driving stolen car into pub

Published: 2:53 PM December 23, 2020

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man after he failed to appear in court in connection with a case where a stolen car ploughed into a Norwich pub.

Police were called to The Mischief pub, on Fye Bridge Street, at 11.40pm on January 22 this year to reports that a Silver Seat Leon mounted the pavement and hit four pedestrians.

The ambulance service was called to the scene, but no one was believed to have been seriously injured.

Dean White, 27, of High Street, Lowestoft, was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 22 having been charged with aggravated vehicle taking on January 26 this year in relation to the incident.

But White failed to appear at court on Tuesday and the court has since confirmed that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.



