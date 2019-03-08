Search

Man facing long jail term after being found guilty of Norwich knife attack

PUBLISHED: 14:01 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 23 May 2019

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

A judge has warned a man convicted of a Norwich stabbing that the courts are "totally and utterly fed up of people taking knives out in public and using them".

Norwich Crown Court has heard how Aaron Goffin was stabbed in the arm and his friend, Yamana Partridge, narrowly avoided being slashed across the face following an argument on Castle Meadow, after Munsey Varnadore allegedly barged into Mr Partridge.

Varnadore, 20, had gone on trial having denied wounding Mr Goffin with intent to cause GBH and attempting to wound Mr Partridge with intent and possession of a knife on July 30, 2017.

But the defendant now faces a "lengthy" custodial sentence after a jury took less than three hours to find him guilty of wounding with intent.

The jury of seven men and five women also convicted Varnadore of attempted wounding with intent and having an offensive weapon.

Judge Maureen Bacon told Varnadore to expect a "lengthy term of custody" for this "serious offence".

She said the courts were "totally and utterly fed up of people taking knives out in public and using them".

Varnadore, of St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn, will be sentenced on July 4.

Varnadore's co-defendant Cain Watson, 22, was found not guilty of wounding with intent, unlawful wounding, attempted wounding with intent, attempted wounding and having an offensive weapon.

But Watson, of Angel Road, Norwich, who had absented himself from the trial over the past few days, does now face a Bail Act charge.

During the trial the victim, Mr Goffin, 21, described how he was walking with his two friends towards Prince of Wales Road when the incident took place.

He told the jury how after an exchange of words, Varnadore had come at him with a knife which he saw was "glistening" in his hand.

Mr Goffin said that he and his friends had tried to get away but his way was blocked by a bus stop.

He said that after trying to slash his friend Mr Partridge in the face, Varnadore then came towards him.

"He first went for my face. He took a slash at my face which I managed to dodge," said Mr Goffin.

He said he tried to push Varnadore back but then felt a hit like a punch to his left arm.

