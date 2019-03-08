Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man facing charges over sale of counterfeit cigarettes has case against him dropped

PUBLISHED: 12:17 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 26 July 2019

Dilshad Suleman leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture Archant.

Dilshad Suleman leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture Archant.

Archant

A man who was facing a number of offences in relation to the sale of counterfeit cigarettes has had the case against him dropped by Norfolk trading standards.

Dilshad Suleman, 36, formerly of the Great International Food and Wine store in Great Yarmouth had been charged with a total of 14 offences concerning the sale of counterfeit tobacco on September 11, 2017.

However at a hearing at Norwich crown Court Jamie Sawyer, appearing for Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, offered no evidence in the case.

You may also want to watch:

He said the case had been carefully reviewed and it was decided to offer no evidence.

Judge Andrew Shaw formally entered a not guilty verdict on all the charges Suleman faced.

Andrew Oliver, for Suleman, said that he did not know if there would be any application for a costs order for the defendant: "I don't know if he has suffered any loss."

Most Read

WATCH Dramatic lightning and thunder as ‘intense’ storm hits Norfolk

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Hundreds of homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Young mother loses part of her Norwich garden to sinkhole

Norwich City Council have erected a six foot fence around the sinkhole. Picture: Rebecca Springall

Hundreds of homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

Warning issued for flooding and travel disruption in Norfolk

A weather warning for heavy rain in Norfolk has been issued by the Met Office. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Running column: Fear of missing out has a lot to answer for, says Mark Armstrong

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists