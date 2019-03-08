Man facing charges over sale of counterfeit cigarettes has case against him dropped
PUBLISHED: 12:17 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 26 July 2019
A man who was facing a number of offences in relation to the sale of counterfeit cigarettes has had the case against him dropped by Norfolk trading standards.
Dilshad Suleman, 36, formerly of the Great International Food and Wine store in Great Yarmouth had been charged with a total of 14 offences concerning the sale of counterfeit tobacco on September 11, 2017.
However at a hearing at Norwich crown Court Jamie Sawyer, appearing for Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, offered no evidence in the case.
He said the case had been carefully reviewed and it was decided to offer no evidence.
Judge Andrew Shaw formally entered a not guilty verdict on all the charges Suleman faced.
Andrew Oliver, for Suleman, said that he did not know if there would be any application for a costs order for the defendant: "I don't know if he has suffered any loss."
