Man, 82, to stand trial over sex offences against boy

An 82-year-old man is to stand trial later this year accused of historical sexual offences against a young boy dating back more than 30 years.

Rex Julian, 82, has been charged with five offences in the mid to late 1980s against a boy under 16.

They include four counts of indecent assault against the complainant, who was a child at the time, and who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Julian has denied all five offences which are said to have happened between 1986 and 1987.

Julian, of Sheldrick Place, Dereham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing during which he pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

A trial will now take place at the crown court on July 6.

He was granted unconditional bail until his trial.