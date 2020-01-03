Search

Advanced search

Man, 82, to stand trial over sex offences against boy

PUBLISHED: 13:42 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 03 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

An 82-year-old man is to stand trial later this year accused of historical sexual offences against a young boy dating back more than 30 years.

Rex Julian, 82, has been charged with five offences in the mid to late 1980s against a boy under 16.

They include four counts of indecent assault against the complainant, who was a child at the time, and who cannot be named for legal reasons.

You may also want to watch:

Julian has denied all five offences which are said to have happened between 1986 and 1987.

Julian, of Sheldrick Place, Dereham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (January 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing during which he pleaded not guilty to all five charges.

A trial will now take place at the crown court on July 6.

He was granted unconditional bail until his trial.

Most Read

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Preston North End v Norwich City - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke will provide an injury update on the hamstring issue that forced Teemu Pukki to depart in Norwich City's 1-1 New Year's Day Premier League draw against Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man arrested after raid finds 183 cannabis plants

183 cannabis plants were seized from a home in Lowestoft Road, Hopton, after a raid by police. PHOTO: Norfolk Police

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

Concrete slab thrown at family’s car windscreen

Ric and Siobhan van Heerden woke up on January 1 to discover that the windscreen of their Ford Focus had been smashed by a concrete capping stone. Picture: Ric van Heerden.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists