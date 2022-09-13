Viajandamuje Kaaronda could stand trial accused of death by careless driving after a crash on the B1077 near Old Buckenham last year - Credit: Simon Parkin

A motorist could stand trial next year accused of causing death by careless driving after a passenger in his vehicle died.

Viajandamuje Kaaronda, 35, had been driving a Ford Ka vehicle which hit a tree on the B1077 near the junction of Fen Street, between Attleborough and Old Buckenham.

Both he and a passenger were taken to hospital following the crash, which happened shortly before 7.30am on November 27 last year.

The passenger, Mircea-Mihaita Paraianu, 25, who worked as a delivery driver, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge following the crash but died as a result of his injuries three days later.

Kaaronda, from Newmarket, Suffolk, was subsequently charged with causing death by careless driving and an offence of causing death by careless driving while unlicensed.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 13) when a potential date of July 24 next year was set for a trial likely to last five days.

Kaaronda is expected to enter pleas to the charges at the next court hearing on December 16.

