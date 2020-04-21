Man admits involvement in £1m cannabis factory found on Norfolk estate

A man has admitted his involvement in running a £1m cannabis factory on a Norfolk industrial estate.

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants as they disassembled an “extremely professional” set-up inside a two-storey building in Lenwade, between Norwich and Fakenham in July last year.

Six men and a boy have since been charged with producing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of class B.

A number of defendants have denied the offence and are facing trial at Norwich Crown Court in July.

But yesterday it was indicated that Mevlan Cena, 23, of no fixed abode, was changing his plea to guilty in a hearing held over Skype following the lockdown due the coronavirus outbreak.

Judge Anthony Bate said that Cena would be sentenced following a trial involving his co-defendants which is due to take place in July.

Another hearing in the case is due to take place at the crown court on May 29.