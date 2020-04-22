No evidence offered against man, 23, after Yarmouth street fight

A man who was charged following a large street fight involving about 20 people is to face no further action, it has emerged.

Police were called to the King Street area in Great Yarmouth at about 4.30pm on June 26 last year following reports that around 20 people were involved in a fight in the street in which a man was stabbed in the stomach

Sandro Monteiro, 23, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with violent disorder.

But when Monteiro, from Hayes, appeared in court in February the case against him did not proceed at the prosecution offered no evidence in the case.

Previously co-defendants Sideni Sa, 20, of Sackville Close, Yarmouth, and Christopher Smith, 25, from London, both admitted offences of violent disorder.

Sa was sentenced to 18 months detention in a young offenders institution, while Smith was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at a hearing in November last year.