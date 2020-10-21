Man got out of car and exposed himself to woman in village

A man pulled up in a car alongside a woman before getting out and exposing himself to her, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday October 17 at 12pm in Kessingland, Suffolk.

The woman was walking on a road leading away from Africa Alive! towards Whites Lane.

A car then pulled up on the road and a man got out and exposed himself to the woman before driving off towards Whites Lane.

The car is described by police as a small, silver, possibly a Ford Fiesta or Volkswagen Polo.

The man is described as white, approximately 30 years of age, of heavy build and wearing grey jogging bottoms and a baseball cap.

Witnesses or anybody who recognises the description of the man, or who has relevant dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident .is asked to contact police quoting reference 37/60432/20.