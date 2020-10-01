Search

Man exposed himself to woman in 70s on Norwich footpath

PUBLISHED: 14:28 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 01 October 2020

Marriott's Way in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man exposed himself to a woman in her 70s as she walked along a footpath in Norwich.

Police are hoping to track down the man after the incident, which happened on Marriott’s Way near Barn Road at around 7.30am on Sunday, September 20.

A man exposed himself and behaved in what police said was an “inappropriate manner” in front of the woman.

The man had been seen sitting on a bench smoking shortly before the incident.

He is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 3, of slight build, with short dark hair and stubble on his face. It’s believed he was wearing a navy tracksuit with a red stripe down the outside leg.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact PC Harriet Howard at Bethel Street Police Station on 101 quoting reference number 36/66264/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

