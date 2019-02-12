Search

Man exposed himself to woman walking in Dunston

PUBLISHED: 10:48 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 01 March 2019

A man pulled up alongside a woman in his car in Dunston before exposing himself.

It happened around 4.25pm on Tuesday, February 26, a woman in her 20s, was walking along Stoke Lane, close to Dunston Common and St Remigius Church.

A man, driving a blue coloured estate car, pulled up alongside her and exposed himself to the victim before committing a lewd act.

The man is described as being white, in his 20s, having thick dark spiky hair and was wearing a dark top and dark blue jeans.

He also spoke with a local accent.

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident should contact PC Oliver Addley at Wymondham Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/13516/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

