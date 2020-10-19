Search

Drunk man sat with privates exposed on bench near school and play area

PUBLISHED: 11:42 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 19 October 2020

Drunk man Stacey Roach found with genitals exposed in Norwich park. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Drunk man Stacey Roach found with genitals exposed in Norwich park. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A dog walker found a drunk, exposed man sitting on a bench in a park near a children’s play area.

Stacey Roach, 60, was found by the dog walker in Sewell Park, Norwich, sitting on a bench next to four or five cans of alcohol with some of it dripping off the bench.

Lesla Small, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said Roach’s flies were undone and he was exposed when seen at about 2.40pm on September 11.

She said the dog walker was “quite alarmed” given the time of day and the fact pupils would soon be finishing school.

Roach, of Norman Drive, Norwich, appeared at court on Monday, October 19 when he admitted threatening/abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Representing himself, he said he could not remember what happened but was drunk and depressed.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

