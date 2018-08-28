Search

Advanced search

Man evicted from drugs den near Norwich appears in court

PUBLISHED: 15:08 21 November 2018

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

This is the face of a man who has been evicted from a property near Norwich following a catalogue of complaints about drugs and anti-social behaviour.

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Oscar Hambrook, 25, used to live at a property in Nightingale Drive in Taverham until it was shut down by police last month following reports of nuisance from drug use.

Hambrook was evicted from the drugs den for three months following a string of complaints from those living nearby.

But the 25-year-old, currently of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 21 after it emerged he had failed to attend an appointment with probation which he had been notified about in a letter sent to the shut down drugs den.

Hambrook admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to report, as instructed, on October 23 after the community order was imposed on August 29 this year.

Andrew Spence, representing Hambrook, said at the time his client was “in the process of having to move out of the address that the probation service sent the letter to”.

He said Hambrook had to vacate the Nightingale Drive property by October 24 and was “away for some time before that” and had been in the process of trying to get his belongings out of the address.

He said after discovering the letter Hambrook, who suffers from ADHD, and anxiety, has reengaged with probation.

Mr Spence said Hambrook was working with probation and other agencies and described this breach as a “blip” in what has otherwise been a good record.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs.

Police were granted a closure order by Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court for a period of three months which makes it a criminal offence for anyone to be inside the Taverham property.

In September Hambrook appeared before city magistrates and was given a suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply a class B drug.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Five fire crews called to Sainsbury’s superstore in Norwich

Fire crews were called to Sainsbury's in Queens Road, Norwich. Picture: Steve Adams.

Video MP ‘jokes about suicide’ in House of Commons

Clive Lewis pictured in the House of Commons seemingly mimicking shooting himself in the mouth Photo: House of Commons

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

What is happening at the empty units on this Norwich road?

Shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Andrew Fitchett

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Shock and sadness as Norwich sculpture destroyed in car crash

Stuart McLaren next to the Charlotte Howarth sculpture on St Augustine's Street before it was knocked over. Photo : Steve Adams

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Strictly star to Shakespeare

Anton Du Beck Credit: Supplied by Jarrolds

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Norwich sexist?

The window display at Marks and Spencer's Norwich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Archant.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast