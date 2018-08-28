Man evicted from drugs den near Norwich appears in court

Oscar Hambrook outside Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

This is the face of a man who has been evicted from a property near Norwich following a catalogue of complaints about drugs and anti-social behaviour.

Oscar Hambrook, 25, used to live at a property in Nightingale Drive in Taverham until it was shut down by police last month following reports of nuisance from drug use.

Hambrook was evicted from the drugs den for three months following a string of complaints from those living nearby.

But the 25-year-old, currently of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 21 after it emerged he had failed to attend an appointment with probation which he had been notified about in a letter sent to the shut down drugs den.

Hambrook admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to report, as instructed, on October 23 after the community order was imposed on August 29 this year.

Andrew Spence, representing Hambrook, said at the time his client was “in the process of having to move out of the address that the probation service sent the letter to”.

He said Hambrook had to vacate the Nightingale Drive property by October 24 and was “away for some time before that” and had been in the process of trying to get his belongings out of the address.

He said after discovering the letter Hambrook, who suffers from ADHD, and anxiety, has reengaged with probation.

Mr Spence said Hambrook was working with probation and other agencies and described this breach as a “blip” in what has otherwise been a good record.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay £30 costs.

Police were granted a closure order by Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court for a period of three months which makes it a criminal offence for anyone to be inside the Taverham property.

In September Hambrook appeared before city magistrates and was given a suspended sentence for possession with intent to supply a class B drug.