Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man evicted from flat following police raids admits drugs offences

PUBLISHED: 15:07 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 07 May 2019

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

James Meaney and his partner Wendy Leggett outside their flat. Photo: Archant

Archant

A man who was evicted from his Norwich flat after it was raided four times in four months by police in connection with drugs offences has admitted permitting his premises to be used for the supply of drugs.

James Meaney, 46, had been kicked out of the Watson Grove property after police were granted a three month closure order in February following a series of raids connected with drug dealing.

Meaney appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 7) having admitted two counts of allowing his premises to be used for the supply of drugs.

Simon Walters, prosecuting, said police executed a warrant at the property at about 8.45am on October 12 last year.

Meaney was found on a sofa bed in the lounge where officers also found two other drug users.

In the bedroom police found Danny Button, 18, who looked as if he was either trying to “escape out of the window” or “throw evidence out of it”. Button's father Steven Ward, 36, was also found in the bedroom.

Button was found in possession of wraps of cocaine and heroin as well as £450 in cash.

Drugs found at the property were analysed with the items found said to have a total street value of £1, 625 together with phones containing text messages, or “adverts”, which had been sent out to a number of local users.

Mr Walters said Ward and Button were “not from the local area” and were supplying drugs to local users.

The court heard that Meaney was being given drugs for allowing his flat to be used to deal class A drugs.

Meaney was jailed for 24 weeks by Judge Stephen Holt who suspended the sentence for 18 months.

He also ordered him to carry out a nine month drugs rehabilitation requirement (DRR) and a rehabilitation activity requirement for up to 30 days.

David Stewart, mitigating, said his client, who suffers mental health difficulties, should receive credit for his guilty pleas.

Most Read

Brother and sister inherit £140,000 lottery windfall from grandad they never knew

Danny Curran, of Finders International (back) and Norfolk beneficiary Nick Christou, who has inherited his granfather's lottery windfall, and his wife Karen. Picture: Anthony Upton

Why these derelict buildings remain empty on a Norwich industrial estate

The empty units at Norwich Airport Industrial Estate. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Norwich City transfer rumours: Barbet and Enrich in Canaries’ sights

Yoann Barbet is being touted with a move to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: The hero who persuaded Teemu Pukki to join Norwich City

Teemu Pukki with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

‘We may have had some slight bus issues’ - Norwich City team jump on different bus for parade

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke with the trophy as the Norwich City victory parade snakes it's way though Norwich city centre. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2019

Motorcyclist seriously injured in A140 crash

A crash between a car and a motorcycle on the A140. Photo: Stuart Warren

Home Bargains set to open fourth Norfolk store

Home Bargains is opening a store on the new Breckland Retail Park in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in ‘serious condition’ following fall

A man remains in a serious condition after a cardiac arrest following fall over the weekend. Picture: Google Earth

Five homes for sale in Norwich perfect for a Premier footballer

Fit for a Premier League footballer? A six bedroom house in Brundall. Pic: Pymm & Co.

Banham Poultry applies to move factory out of town centre

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

This iconic city hotel could be brought back into use after 42 years

The Royal Hotel, Bank Plain, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner of Norwich’s Kettle Foods refuses to comment on “rumours” that it is looking to sell

The owner of Norfolk crisp manufacturer Kettle Foods has refused to comment on rumours or speculation that the brand will be sold. Picture: Kettle Foods
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists