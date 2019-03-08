Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man entered shop with handgun in Norwich armed robbery

PUBLISHED: 16:33 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 17 April 2019

Police are appealing following an armed robbery in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Police are appealing following an armed robbery in Norwich. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery in Norwich where a man entered a shop with a handgun.

Officers were called to Plumstead Road East at about 1.20pm on Wednesday (April 17) following reports a man entered a shop armed with what has been described as a handgun.

Nothing was stolen and no one was injured during the incident.

A number of resources, including armed units, police drone and dog section attended and carried out searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

‘I just helped calm him down’ - Superman on how he helped in arrest

Superman, otherwise known as Saleem Syed, outside Castle Mall in Norwich, where he hellped arrest a man. PIC: Peter Walsh

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Mum-of-two fined £70 after becoming trapped in city car park by heavy traffic

Natalie Gould, from Whissonsett, spent 30 minutes trying to exit the car park at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich. Photo: Natalie Gould/Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists