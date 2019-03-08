Man entered shop with handgun in Norwich armed robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:33 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 17 April 2019
Detectives are investigating an armed robbery in Norwich where a man entered a shop with a handgun.
Officers were called to Plumstead Road East at about 1.20pm on Wednesday (April 17) following reports a man entered a shop armed with what has been described as a handgun.
Nothing was stolen and no one was injured during the incident.
A number of resources, including armed units, police drone and dog section attended and carried out searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
