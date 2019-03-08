Man who threw rocks at passing cars in Norfolk to be sentenced

A man who has admitted a string of offences in which he hurled rocks at passing cars endangering road users is due to be sentenced later today.

Aaron Hurley, 25, of Hardley Road, Langley, Norfolk, has admitted four counts of endangering road users and three counts of criminal damage and has asked for 90 similar offences to be taken into consideration.

He is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court later today (Monday, November 11).

The offences happened on the A140 at Pulham Market, the Acle Straight, near Great Yarmouth, the A143 at Stockton and at Thorpe Abbots in which a Triumph Spitfire was damaged with a rock. A Honda Jazz and a Ford Focus were among other vehicles damaged,

Hurley had been undergoing a mental health assessment in a hospital in Stevenage, but his lawyer Gavin Cowe previously told the court he was now based at Hellesdon Hospital.