Man due to be sentenced for murder of his former partner in King’s Lynn

Crime Scene Investigators at the property on Fenland Road in King's Lynn, where a woman was fatally injured on Friday night. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A 30-year-old man is due to be sentenced today after admitting the murder of his former partner in King’s Lynn.

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Officers were called to an address in Fenland Road at 10.15pm on Friday, September 21, following reports a woman had been stabbed.

Cristina Magda-Calancea, 26, known as Kyky to friends and family, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn for treatment, where she died.

Following her death, Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, and of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn, was charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court today (Thursday, January 3) after he entered an “unequivocal” guilty plea to the charges last month.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, withdrew the charge of possession of an offensive weapon. He said it was withdrawn as the guilty plea for murder was “on the basis of carrying a knife to the scene with the intention of using it, and using it to kill”.

Jasinskas faces a minimum term of 25 years in prison, and will be sentenced on January 3 next year.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned sentencing so the victim’s family could be present, and allow them to write victim impact statements.

“The fact you have pleaded guilty and made full admissions at the scene to paramedics and police is your only piece of mitigation,” he told Jasinskas.

An inquest into the death of Miss Magda-Calancea was opened in October, and heard she died as a result of loss of blood after multiple stab wounds to her neck and torso.

She had lived at Fenland Road for just over a month, since August 5, having taken a new role at the Bespak factory in Bergen Way.

She had moved to King’s Lynn four years ago from Romania, where her parents remain.

“She just started a new life,” said her brother Sebastian Milea, 40. “She was a strong person and she was extremely happy, she had a specific laugh. She was never sad, everywhere she went it was always hearts and butterflies.”

The defendant was remanded in custody until today (January 3).