Man to appear in court following Norfolk stabbing
PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 08 August 2020
Archant
A man is due to appear in court in connection with a stabbing in Norfolk later this month.
Police were called to playing fields off Riversway, in North Lynn, on Tuesday afternoon, after reports a man had been stabbed.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition.
Philip Hodgkinson, 35, of no fixed address, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.
He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (August 6) and is next due to appear in court on August 21.
The Kingsway Pavilion, which stands in the playing fields between Riversway and the A1078 Edward Benefer Way, opposite Lynn North fire station and the St Edmunds Academy, was cordoned off by police as detectives investigated the incident after it happened last month.
