Norfolk man charged with drug supply after £30k of heroin seized

A Norfolk man is to appear in court later this month after being charged in connection with supplying class A drugs after £30,000 worth of heroin was seized.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary’s Operation Moonshot West team, together with King’s Lynn Local Neighbourhood Teams were conducting an action day around the town last month when they stopped a silver Audi.

Following a search of the vehicle they seized a small quantity of heroin and cash.

As a result of further enquiries, officers searched an address in Gedney, Lincolnshire and seized about £30,000 worth of heroin, cash and mobile phones.

David Harrison, 53, of Burnett Avenue, Lynn, has since been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He initially appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month.

Harrison will next appear before Norwich Crown Court on June 19.