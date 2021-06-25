News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man to appear in court next month over stabbing in Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:23 PM June 25, 2021   
Pavels Makarovs, 38, is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court next month, charged with a stabbing in Thetford.t, - Credit: Archant

A man is due to appear in court next month after being charged in relation to a stabbing in Thetford.

It relates to an incident on King Street, near St Giles Lane shortly before 8.30pm on June 17, when a man aged in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended the scene and the victim was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a serious condition.

Pavels Makarovs, 38 of White Hart Street, Thetford has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this month and was remanded in custody.

Makarovs is next due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 19.

