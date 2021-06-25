Man to appear in court next month over stabbing in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant
A man is due to appear in court next month after being charged in relation to a stabbing in Thetford.
It relates to an incident on King Street, near St Giles Lane shortly before 8.30pm on June 17, when a man aged in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance attended the scene and the victim was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.
He was later transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in a serious condition.
Pavels Makarovs, 38 of White Hart Street, Thetford has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.
He appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court earlier this month and was remanded in custody.
Makarovs is next due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on July 19.
Most Read
- 1 Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker
- 2 Revealed: Norfolk's hotspots for Japanese Knotweed in 2021
- 3 'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes
- 4 Tractors and harvesters sold as farming family retires after 100 years
- 5 Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide
- 6 TV star spotted filming on Norfolk beach
- 7 Person suffers serious injuries after being hit by car in King's Lynn
- 8 Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner
- 9 Lorry driver who killed two people in 'tragic' A47 crash jailed
- 10 Headteacher issues heartfelt apology over allegations of 'victim shaming'