Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man due in court in connection with Norfolk stab attack

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:21 AM October 24, 2021   
The High Street and King Street in Thetford.Byline: Sonya DuncanCopyright: Archant 2016

File picture of King Street, Thetford. Pavels Makarovs is due to appear in court later this year charged in relation to a stabbing in King Street, Thetford.

A man is due to appear at court in December in connection with a stabbing in Thetford.

Emergency services were called to the incident which took place on King Street, near St Giles Lane, in Thetford, shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, June 17.

A man aged in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.

He was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment before later being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge.

Pavels Makarovs, 39, of White Hart Street, Thetford has denied causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.

He was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (October 22) but was not brought up to court and the case was adjourned for a pre-trial review on December 17.

A trial, which is expected to last three days, has been set for January 31 next year.

Thetford News

