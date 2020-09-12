Man due in court charged with murder of woman from Norwich

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family. Archant

A man accused of the murder of a woman from Norwich is due to appear in court next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police inside a property in Charnwood Street, London in March this year after concerns for her welfare were raised.

A post mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, London, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London in June when he denied murder.

A court spokesman said the matter is listed for a mention on October 23.

Miss Kidd, a former Heartsease High School pupil, was described as a “bundle of fun” by her sister Gina, 59, as part of an emotional tribute earlier this year.

•Two women, aged 48 and 32, had also been arrested in connection with Miss Kidd’s death and have since been released under investigation.