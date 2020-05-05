Man due in court charged with attempted post office robbery
PUBLISHED: 11:20 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 May 2020
A man charged with brandishing a knife during an attempted robbery at a village post office is due to appear in court.
Someone with a knife entered the Post Office in Low Street, Hoxne, and made demands for money, but ran away when a panic alarm was activated.
No money was handed over and no one was harmed following the incident which happened at about 11.20am on Friday, May 1.
Matthew Thorndyke, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the incident later the same evening and taken into custody for questioning, before being released on bail.
He was rearrested on Monday, May 4 and questioned and has subsequently been charged with the following two offences: attempted robbery; and possession of a knife in a public place.
Thorndyke is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court later today (Tuesday, May 5).
