Man to appear in court charged with murder of Brooke woman

PUBLISHED: 09:37 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 15 April 2019

Forensic van on scene at Brooke murder. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Forensic van on scene at Brooke murder. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A man is due to appear in court today charged with the murder of his wife in Brooke.

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News ServiceMichael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service

Police were called to a property in Churchill Place, at around 10.30am on Sunday, September 23 last year following reports a woman had been stabbed.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded the woman, Frances Hubbard, 76, died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A man, her husband Michael, was arrested by police following the incident but was later released from custody and detained under the Mental Health Act.

But Michael Hubbard, 81, now of the Norvic Clinic, St Andrews Business Park, Norwich, has now been charged with the murder of Hilda Hubbard and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today (Monday, April 15).

Frances Hubbard. Photo: Paul HewittFrances Hubbard. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Following the stabbing, flowers were outside the bungalow, one of which had a note which read: “Be at peace dear Frances X.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

