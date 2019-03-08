Man due in court today after being charged with Norwich man's murder

A man is due to appear in court today after being charged with murder following an incident in Norwich.

James Greene, 39, was found by police in a serious condition at a flat in Dolphin Grove at about 10pm on Tuesday, June 4 following reports of a disturbance.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 6).

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court later this morning (Saturday, June 8).

In a statement, the family of Mr Greene said: "We are devastated and shocked by James' death and would like to thank the staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for all of their support."

The result of a Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Thursday (June 6) is pending further investigation.