Man due in court today after being charged with Norwich man's murder

PUBLISHED: 10:19 08 June 2019

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

The flat at Dolphin Grove where a man was seriously assaulted. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

A man is due to appear in court today after being charged with murder following an incident in Norwich.

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk policeJames Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene, 39, was found by police in a serious condition at a flat in Dolphin Grove at about 10pm on Tuesday, June 4 following reports of a disturbance.

You may also want to watch:

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but died in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 6).

Peter Bruton, 26, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court later this morning (Saturday, June 8).

In a statement, the family of Mr Greene said: "We are devastated and shocked by James' death and would like to thank the staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for all of their support."

The result of a Home Office post mortem examination which took place on Thursday (June 6) is pending further investigation.

