Man charged after being seen at Norwich Railway Station with a knife

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A man is due to appear in court after being found at Norwich Railway Station with two knives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the city's railway station after a man had been seen on the platform with a knife.

Officers attended and a man was arrested nearby in Lower Clarence Road after being found in possession of two knives.

You may also want to watch:

Following the incident, which happened at about 4.35pm on Thursday, November 14, the man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged.

Treaye Raymond, 24, of Wilson Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of possessing a knife, three counts of assault, theft and criminal damage.

He was released on conditional bail to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, January 3 2020.