Search

Advanced search

Man charged after being seen at Norwich Railway Station with a knife

PUBLISHED: 17:05 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 09 December 2019

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A man is due to appear in court after being found at Norwich Railway Station with two knives.

Police were called to the city's railway station after a man had been seen on the platform with a knife.

Officers attended and a man was arrested nearby in Lower Clarence Road after being found in possession of two knives.

You may also want to watch:

Following the incident, which happened at about 4.35pm on Thursday, November 14, the man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and later charged.

Treaye Raymond, 24, of Wilson Road, Norwich, has been charged with two counts of possessing a knife, three counts of assault, theft and criminal damage.

He was released on conditional bail to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, January 3 2020.

Most Read

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An arial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Shopper jailed for fraudulently exchanging Marks and Spencer goods

Susan Shinn has been jailed for a number of offences, including stealing food from Marks and Spencer. PHOTO: James Bass

Warning as high winds bring down trees

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists