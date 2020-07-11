Man is set to appear in court charged with possessing imitaton gun

A man is set to appear in court next month charged with possessing an imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence.

It follows an incident on May 16 this year when police were called to Copenhagen Way shortly after 3pm to reports a number of people were involved in a brawl.

Enquiries continued after it was reported one of the men involved in the fight was in possession of an imitation firearm.

They attended a house in Heath Crescent, close to Norwich Airport, where a man was arrested and the imitation gun seized.

Mantas Gadeikis, 31, of Heath Crescent, Norwich, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 3 for a plea and trial preparation (PTPH) hearing.

A second man, age 37, arrested at a property in Heath Crescent, Norwich, the same day, on suspicion of possessing a class-A drug received a caution.