Search

Advanced search

Man is set to appear in court charged with possessing imitaton gun

PUBLISHED: 07:00 12 July 2020

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man is set to appear in court next month charged with possessing an imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence.

It follows an incident on May 16 this year when police were called to Copenhagen Way shortly after 3pm to reports a number of people were involved in a brawl.

You may also want to watch:

Enquiries continued after it was reported one of the men involved in the fight was in possession of an imitation firearm.

They attended a house in Heath Crescent, close to Norwich Airport, where a man was arrested and the imitation gun seized.

Mantas Gadeikis, 31, of Heath Crescent, Norwich, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm and is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 3 for a plea and trial preparation (PTPH) hearing.

A second man, age 37, arrested at a property in Heath Crescent, Norwich, the same day, on suspicion of possessing a class-A drug received a caution.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

First couple married in Norwich cathedral since lockdown enjoy ‘beautiful’ ceremony

Newlyweds Joe Howard and Victoria Howard were the first people to get married post lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

‘People are abusing this town’ - campaign group wants end to speeding ‘plague’

Hingham Road Safety Campaign has been launched in an attempt to crack down on speeding in the town. Picture: Geoff Bedford

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Alton Towers founder’s bid for five-star holiday resort in Norfolk

The entrance to Haveringland Hall Park at Cawston. PICTURE: Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

What are the haircuts the first wave of clients are asking for in the salon?

A post lockdown cut at Barry Alan hair salon in Norwich. Pic: Barry Alan

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after an abject 4-0 Premier League defeat against West Ham

Norwich City slumped to a 4-0 Premier League defeat against West Ham that confirmed their relegation Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Connor Southwell: Mistakes have been made. The next stage is accountability

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 10/07/2020

Owners rent out Tudor country estate for £14,000 a week after weddings cancelled

Hales Hall is for hire this summer after owners Gary and Helen Johnston see weddings cancelled because of coronavirus.Pic: submitted/Archant

Man is set to appear in court charged with possessing imitaton gun

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Little blame for defeat to Hammers but City full-back still has lots to learn

Ryan Fredericks of West Ham is fouled by Jamal Lewis of Norwich during the Premier League match at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images