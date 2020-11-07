Man accused of murder of Norwich woman due in court next month

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family. Archant

A man accused of the murder of a woman from Norwich is set to appear in court next month.

Tracey Kidd, 57, was found by police inside a property in Charnwood Street, London in March this year after concerns for her welfare were raised.

A post mortem examination gave the provisional cause of death as a head injury.

Paul Vissers, 40, of Charnwood Street, London, has been charged with her murder and appeared at Wood Green Crown Court in London in June when he denied murder.

A court spokesman said the matter is listed for a further case management hearing on December 11.

Tributes were paid to Miss Kidd, a former Heartsease High School pupil, by her sister Gina, 59, earlier this year.

Gina, a mother of four, who lives on Motum Road, opposite where her sister used to live, said: “She was like my best friend. She was just a bundle of fun.