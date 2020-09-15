Man due in court charged with 28 sex assaults on children

Norwich Crown Court.

A man charged with almost 30 sexual offences against child victims dating back almost 20 years is due in court later this month.

Anthony Lewis, 58, has been charged with a total of 28 offences against multiple child victims.

The offences, which are said to have taken place between May 1988 and August 2007, include 12 counts of rape.

Other offences Lewis has been charged with include 14 counts of indecent assault and two sexual assaults.

Lewis, from Northamptonshire, first appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in July and has a plea hearing at Norwich Crown Court on September 23.

Of the alleged offences, 10 are said to have been committed in Norfolk, with others said to have happened in Cambridgeshire, Northampton and Surrey.