Driver arrested after positive drugs wipe - with two young children in car

Police used the hashtag 'unacceptable' when describing the crime. Picture: King's Lynn Police Archant

A motorist travelling with two young children has been arrested in Norfolk after failing a drugs wipe.

Male arrested in the Hunstanton area for failing a roadside drugs wipe. He also had no driving licence and no insurance. On top of this 2 small children were in the car with no child seats and not restrained! #fatal4 #UNACCEPTABLE #team3 #PS3214 #964 pic.twitter.com/5bEwxuqcQO — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) September 4, 2019

Officers arrested the man, who had no insurance or driving licence, in Hunstanton following a roadside drugs wipe this evening.

The two young children were in the car with no child seats and were not strapped in.

