Driver arrested after positive drugs wipe - with two young children in car
PUBLISHED: 23:06 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:06 04 September 2019
Archant
A motorist travelling with two young children has been arrested in Norfolk after failing a drugs wipe.
Officers arrested the man, who had no insurance or driving licence, in Hunstanton following a roadside drugs wipe this evening.
The two young children were in the car with no child seats and were not strapped in.
In a tweet King's Lynn Police said: "Male arrested in the Hunstanton area for failing a roadside drugs wipe. He also had no driving licence and no insurance. On top of this 2 small children were in the car with no child seats and not restrained! #fatal4 #UNACCEPTABLE"
