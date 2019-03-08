Search

Driver arrested after positive drugs wipe - with two young children in car

PUBLISHED: 23:06 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 23:06 04 September 2019

Police used the hashtag 'unacceptable' when describing the crime. Picture: King's Lynn Police

A motorist travelling with two young children has been arrested in Norfolk after failing a drugs wipe.

Officers arrested the man, who had no insurance or driving licence, in Hunstanton following a roadside drugs wipe this evening.

The two young children were in the car with no child seats and were not strapped in.

In a tweet King's Lynn Police said: "Male arrested in the Hunstanton area for failing a roadside drugs wipe. He also had no driving licence and no insurance. On top of this 2 small children were in the car with no child seats and not restrained! #fatal4 #UNACCEPTABLE"

Comments have been disabled on this article.

