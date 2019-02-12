Man drove along A11 on three tyres while more than three times over the drink limit

A man who drove his car along the A11 on just three tyres while more than triple the drink drive limit had stopped to buy a bottle of vodka after being teetotal for a year, a court heard.

Steven Lambert was driving to Wymondham to see his girlfriend in his Volkswagen Polo on January 26 after the pair had an argument.

Prosecutor Josephine Jones told Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday that police received a call from a member of the public who saw Lambert driving on a flat tyre.

“The vehicle was found travelling at 30mph on the dual carriageway in the direction of Wymondham,” she told the court.

“The front off-side tyre was found to be missing and the vehicle was being driven on the metal wheel rim.”

In mitigation, Ralph Gillam told the court Lambert has a “nervy disposition” after an abusive childhood, and has been an alcoholic “all of his adult life”.

“In September 2017 he started his first ever relationship, and things were so positive he stopped drinking in January 2018,” he said. “Until this incident he has not drunk for a year.”

Mr Gillam told the court the couple had an argument the night before, and Lambert went to stay with his mother.

On January 26 she had invited him back to the house in Wymondham to “make things up”.

“He was extremely anxious about going back and whether the relationship could continue,” said Mr Gillam.

“The nerves he felt were so strong he stopped on his way back to buy a bottle of vodka.”

He added things were “beginning to get hazy” for Lambert by the time he was arrested.

“His first comment to me when I told him the reading was it is disgraceful,” he added.

Lambert, 42, of Pelargonium Drive in Wymondham, blew a lower reading of 126mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He admitted driving with excess alcohol this morning.

Magistrates asked for a report to be prepared on Lambert and handed him an interim driving ban.

He will return to court to be sentenced on March 22.