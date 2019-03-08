Man caught drink driving on A11 with tyre missing gets road ban

A man caught drink driving on the A11 with a tyre missing has been banned from the roads for 30 months.

Steven Lambert was driving to Wymondham to see his girlfriend in his Volkswagen Polo on January 26 after the pair had an argument.

Police received a call at around 1pm from a member of the public who saw Lambert driving on a flat tyre at 30mph on the dual carriageway.

The front off-side tyre was missing and the vehicle was being driven on the metal wheel rim.

Lambert was found to be three and a half times the drink drive limit after buying a bottle of vodka.

Lambert was sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.

Prosecutor Anna Crayford said: “As soon as the driver of the car saw police it stopped and seemed to try to reverse, but there were cars behind and it couldn't go anywhere.

“He was told he was stopped because he only had three functioning wheels. He said 'Yes I know, I only live over there'.”

Lambert admitted drink-driving at an earlier hearing on February 15.

In mitigation at the time, Ralph Gillam told the court Lambert has a “nervy disposition” after an abusive childhood, and has been an alcoholic “all of his adult life”.

“In September 2017 he started his first ever relationship, and things were so positive he stopped drinking in January 2018,” he said. “Until this incident he has not drunk for a year.”

Mr Gillam told the court the couple had an argument the night before, and Lambert went to stay with his mother.

On January 26 she had invited him back to the house in Wymondham to “make things up”.

“He was extremely anxious about going back and whether the relationship could continue,” said Mr Gillam.

“The nerves he felt were so strong he stopped on his way back to buy a bottle of vodka.”

He added things were “beginning to get hazy” for Lambert by the time he was arrested.

“His first comment to me when I told him the reading was it is disgraceful,” he added.

Gavin Cowe, appearing for Lambert this morning, added: “He was aware there was a problem with the tyre, but not exactly what it was.

“He has been beleaguered by problems with alcohol for most of his adult life.”

Lambert, 42, of Pelargonium Drive in Wymondham, blew a lower reading of 126mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

He was banned from driving for 30 months and given a community order with 40 days of rehabilitation requirements and 175 hours of unpaid work.

He will pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.