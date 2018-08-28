Man dies following Halesworth incident

Steeple End, Halesworth. Photo: Archant. Archant

A man has died following an incident in Halesworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services, including five fire crews, two ambulances and police, were called to Steeple End, just before noon on Sunday, January 6.

They were called out following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Police subsequently closed Steeple End and the adjoining Church Farm Lane were closed by police while emergency services worked in the area.

However the man died at the scene and a Suffolk Police spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”