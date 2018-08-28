Search

Man dies following Halesworth incident

PUBLISHED: 10:56 07 January 2019

Steeple End, Halesworth. Photo: Archant.

A man has died following an incident in Halesworth.

Emergency services, including five fire crews, two ambulances and police, were called to Steeple End, just before noon on Sunday, January 6.

They were called out following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Police subsequently closed Steeple End and the adjoining Church Farm Lane were closed by police while emergency services worked in the area.

However the man died at the scene and a Suffolk Police spokesman added: “The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

