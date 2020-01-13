Man detained under mental health act after two Norwich arsons

Scorched pavement following a fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man who was arrested after two fires were started in the city centre within an hour of each other has been detained under the mental health act.

Police at the scene following the fire on Prince of Wales Road PIC: Peter Walsh. Police at the scene following the fire on Prince of Wales Road PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police were called just before 5.30am on Saturday to reports of a suspected arson at a first floor property in Balderstone Court, off Calvert Street.

Less than an hour later, at about 6.15am, police were made aware of another suspected arson incident on Prince of Wales Road, near to the Nelson Hotel.

In this incident, bedding appeared to be set on fire resulting in what one witness described as "several small explosions".

Nobody was injured in either fire which police believe were connected.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the two incidents and has since been "detained under the mental health act".

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call T/DC David Block on 101, quoting crime number 36/2570/20.