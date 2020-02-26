Search

Man 'detained' by police following armed response

PUBLISHED: 13:01 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 26 February 2020

A large police presence was spotted in Hollingsworth Road. Picture: ASHLEY HUGMAN

ASHLEY HUGMAN

A man has been detained by police following an early morning incident in Lowestoft.

Witnesses described seeing a large police presence in a number of streets across the town on Wednesday, February 26.

It comes after trouble flared in an incident between two men - who are believed to be known to each other - in Northgate, Lowestoft.

Armed police officers and the police dog unit joined the response, with four police cars situated nearby on Hollingsworth Road at around 11am.

Police had earlier been seen on Northgate in Lowestoft, on High Beech and Rose Court as searches were carried out.

A police spokesman said: "Police, including firearms officers, were called to an incident around 9am in Northgate, Lowestoft.

"It was in response to an incident involving two men, who are believed to be known to each other.

"No injuries were suffered, and a man has been detained."

Check back on this website for updates later.

