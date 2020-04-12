Man detained under Mental Health Act after 31 hour firearms stand-off

Police cordon off Pakefield Street in Lowestoft during 31 hour stand-off. Picture: Crispin Hook Archant

A man arrested following an 31 hour stand-off during which it is alleged a firearm was pointed at a police officer has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police were called to a property in Pakefield Street in Lowestoft at around 1.45pm Thursday, April 9, following a report of a man threatening to harm himself.

Police negotiators, armed response units and a dog unit attended the scene and closed the road to traffic and pedestrians. Officers attempted to negotiate with the man who had refused to leave the home. No one else was in the building.

The 43-year-old man was eventually arrested at around 9.10pm Friday, April 10 on suspicion of possession of a firearm with an intent to cause fear of violence.

Officers recovered other weapons from the address, which will be subject to specialist examination.

A cordon on the property has subsequently been lifted. No-one was hurt in the incident and there was no wider threat to the public.