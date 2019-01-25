Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man deported as cannabis farm worth £90,000 seized by police

25 January, 2019 - 18:37
A cannibis farm was found in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

A cannibis farm was found in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Archant

An estimated £90,000 worth of cannabis has been seized by police in Norwich.

Officers executed a drugs warrant in Rye Avenue, Hellesdon, on Friday, January 25, where 264 plants were found.

A man in his 20s was arrested and will be deported due to being “unlawfully at large within the UK”.

Police posted on Twitter: “Another successful warrant by Norwich North SNT. 264 cannabis plants later and one under arrest for production which will lead to a deportation due to them being unlawfully at large within the UK.”

A spokesman for Norfolk police added: “A misuse of drugs act warrant was executed this morning on Rye Avenue, Norwich.

“Estimated around £90,000 worth seized. Person arrested is a male aged in his early 20s.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Fly-tipping a ‘waste of money’ as suitcases and window frames dumped in Morrisons car park

Suitcases, window frames and boxes of cardboard were dumped in Morrisons car park in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sky political programme films in ‘forgotten’ Norfolk town

Sophy Ridge has been filming for her Sky news show Ridge on Sunday in Watton. PHOTO: Sky News

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

“The road is a nightmare” - safety fears after woman seriously injured in crash with minibus

The spot on Earlham Road where a woman and 12-year-old girl were hit by a minibus. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

109 arrests and 65 vehicles seized by Norwich’s Operation Moonshot team

A knife seized by the Operation Moonshot team. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists