Search

Advanced search

Man to stand trial after denying having a claw hammer in public

PUBLISHED: 11:37 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 22 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man is to stand trial after he denied threatening behaviour and having a claw hammer in a public place in Norwich.

Robert Fitzgerald, 45, of Golding Place, Norwich, has been accused of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear on August 20 this year.

He is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon, a claw hammer, in Golding Place, on the same date.

Fitzgerald pleaded not guilty to both offences when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 22).

He elected to have the case heard in the magistrates’ court and a trial was fixed for January 28 next year.

Fitzgerald was granted unconditional bail by District Judge Nicholas Watson who warned him if he did not attend, the trial would be conducted in his absence.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast