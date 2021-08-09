Published: 12:37 PM August 9, 2021

File picture of King Street in Thetford where Pavels Makarovs is accused of stabbing another man in the town in June this year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man will stand trial next year in connection with a stabbing in Thetford.

Emergency services were called to the incident which took place on King Street, near St Giles Lane, in Thetford, shortly before 8.30pm on Thursday, June 17.

A man aged in his 30s was found with stab wounds to his leg and stomach.

He was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital for treatment before later being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge.

Pavels Makarovs, 38, of White Hart Street, Thetford was charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and possession of a knife in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (August 9) for a plea and trial preparation hearing when Makarov, who was represented by Rob Pollington and who spoke through a Russian interpreter, denied both offences.

A trial was set for January 31 next year by Judge Andrew Shaw with a pre-trial review on December 17.



