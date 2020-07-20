Search

Man denies stabbing student in fight in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 July 2020

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Archant

A man is to stand trial accused of stabbing a student in Norwich.

Police were called to Bluebell Road following reports a number of people were involved in a fight during which a man in his 20s was stabbed in the stomach.

The man, a student at the University of East Anglia (UEA), suffered serious abdominal injuries in the incident which happened just before 3am on Wednesday, December 11.

Emil Lubbat, 20, from Richmond, London, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (July 20).

A trial was fixed for February 8 next year.

