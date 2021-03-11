Man accused of raping girl tells jury he did not force her

Published: 1:20 PM March 11, 2021

A man accused of raping a 17-year-old who he kept trapped in his car said the teenager came onto him and wanted him to have sex with her.

A man accused of raping a 17-year-old who he kept trapped in his car said the teenager came onto him and wanted him to have sex with her.

Norwich Crown Court has been told Shahan Ali, 30, was “stone-cold sober” when he entered Reload nightclub on the city's Prince of Wales Road before separating a drunk girl from her boyfriend and taking her to his car.

Ali has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of rape and false imprisonment after picking up the girl at the club.

Ali, from Glasgow, denies the allegations on February 19 last year and on Thursday (March 11) entered the witness box to give evidence in his defence.

He told the jury of six men and six women the complainant had put her arms around him before they kissed each other in the club.

He told defence barrister Stephen Spence he took her back to the car park of the Holiday Inn hotel on Ipswich Road, where he had been staying, and offered to help get her home as he had work the next day.

Ali described how they sat in the car kissing before she took his credit card.

He drove after the teenager who then got back into the car before she later performed a sex act on him.

Mr Spence said: “Did you force her into the car?”

Ali replied: “Not at all”.

Mr Spence said: “Did you force her to do it?”

Ali replied: “No, not at all”.

The defendant said the teenager had wanted to have sex afterwards but he said no.

The jury has been told Ali took a video of the incident and had a couple of stills of the act on his phone.

When asked why he did this, Ali told Mr Spence he thought he would be “cheeky”.

Ali, who became upset in the witness box, was asked by Mr Spence whether he had taken the teenager to his car “with the intention of raping her”.

Ali answered “no” and when asked if he stopped her from getting out of the car replied “she was outside the car several times”.

Mr Spence said: “Did you force her to do anything?”

Ali said: “No”.

The trial continues.