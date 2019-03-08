Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man accused of raping woman in King's Lynn claims she asked him if they were going to have sex

PUBLISHED: 16:50 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 17 July 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man accused of raping a woman in King's Lynn claimed she asked him for sex and "grinded" herself up against him, a court heard.

The woman, who had been drinking, was walking on her own after an argument with her boyfriend, when it is alleged she was raped by Gareth Thorpe, 38, a stranger she met that night.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Thorpe is alleged to have raped the woman, who was 22 at the time, in an alleyway near Highgate Infant School, on Gaywood Road, despite her repeatedly telling him "no."

Thorpe of James Scott Close, Downham Market, has denied raping the woman in the early hours of January 27, last year.

Giving evidence, Thorpe told the jury how he found the woman sobbing and sitting on a kerb.

He said he asked her what was the matter and she told him she had an argument with her boyfriend.

Thorpe said she ignored her phone when it rang and when they started talking she seemed to calm down.

He said they started walking together and shared his bottle of drink, which was a mix of vodka, Special Brew and cider and also had a cigarette.

Thorpe said he thought at first she was "hammered" but said when they talked he thought she was OK and was not too drunk.

He said that as they walked along, he criticised her boyfriend for leaving a pretty girl on her own and she then asked him if they were going to have sex.

He said she started "grinding" up against him and he said: "I knew something was going to happen."

He said they had sex and afterwards shared another roll-up when she had suddenly ran off after he told her he was going to have to go.

He said she tripped and fell to the ground but when he went to help her up he thought she was "crazy" when she suddenly started saying to people he had sexually assaulted her.

He said he stayed with her when police arrived as he had "nothing to hide."

The trial continues.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Family ‘feel let down’ over 23-year-old’s death after police left him in A&E, inquest hears

Lee Lewis, 23, from Norwich, died after falling onto the A47 near Easton, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court heard on Wednesday, July 17. Photo: Supplied by Mr Lewis' family

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

New school proposed at site which cricket club wants to expand on

Fakenham Cricket Club secretary Kevin Webb standing by the land the club hopes to lease Picture: Matthew Farmer
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists