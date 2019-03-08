Search

Man denies 'sick' rape claims and threatening to ever kill woman

PUBLISHED: 17:27 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 07 November 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man accused of stabbing, strangling and raping a woman who he is alleged to have also threatened to kill repeatedly denied the offences from the witness box.

Nathan Atkins, 28, is accused of a series of offences against the woman, who cannot be named, including rape, assaults and making a threat to kill her.

The jury of seven men and five women at Norwich Crown Court have been told that Atkins followed her "everywhere" and also "not only caused her to fear violence but actually used violence against her".

They have been told about how on one occasion the woman was stabbed in the stomach and about another where Atkins started strangling the woman with a "with a pair of tracksuit bottoms" after having seen a programme where a woman was strangled with a wedding veil.

Atkins is also said to have twice "forced himself" on her and raped her after "demanding sex".

But giving evidence on Thursday (November 7) Atkins denied all the offences.

When asked by defence barrister Jude Durr if he had threatened to kill the woman, he replied "no".

Mr Durr asked if he had made a phone call to the complainant warning her that he was go "get four men and come and kill you".

Atkins replied: "No".

Mr Durr then asked Atkins whether he had "ever threatened to kill" the woman "on that day or any other".

Again Atkins said he had not.

He also denied forcing her head under water in the bath and taking her by the hair and smashing her head against the radiator.

Earlier, the jury were read Atkins' police interview during which he also denied the offences that have been alleged.

When asked by officers if he did "any of these things" he replied "No".

Police asked him if he ever "assaulted or raped her".

Again Atkins replied "no".

When asked if he had twice raped her he again refuted that stating "that's just sick".

Atkins, of Ber Street, Norwich, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and one of threatening to kill the woman.

He has also denied other charges, including unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of assault by beating.

The trial continues.

