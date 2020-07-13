Man to go on trial over Norwich stabbing

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A 23-year-old is to go on trial later this year accused of stabbing a man in Norwich.

Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a man had been stabbed. Pictures: Archant Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a man had been stabbed. Pictures: Archant

Neighbours were left shocked after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross late on Wednesday, May 13.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

Raehein Phillips, from London, has since been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

A second man, Trae Henry, also 23 and from London, has been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Both have since appeared at Norwich Crown Court where they have denied all offences they face.

The two defendants are due to stand trial at the crown court in Norwich on November 23 this year.