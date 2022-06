Aaron Riseborough is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court next year accused of sex offences - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial next year accused of sexual assaults against a woman in Norwich.

Aaron Riseborough, 30, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (June 29) having been charged with two counts of assault by penetration against a woman in Norwich in July 2020.

Riseborough, from Hamilton, Lanarkshire, pleaded not guilty to the allegations and will stand trial on March 6 next year.