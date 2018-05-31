Man denies conspiracy to smuggle drugs and phone into prison
PUBLISHED: 13:15 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 13 July 2020
A man has appeared in court accused of conspiracy to smuggle cannabis and a mobile phone into Norwich Prison,
Byron Turner, 35, has been charged with conspiracy to get cannabis into the prison between May 1 2019 and May 10 2019 and conspiracy to smuggle a mobile phone in or out on the same dates.
Turner, of Chipperfield Road, Norwich, appeared in court on Monday (July 13) when he pleaded not guilty to both offences.
However, the matter was adjourned for a further mention at the crown court on Friday (July 17).
Judge Andrew Shaw said credit for plea has been preserved until the next court hearing on July 17.
Turner, who confirmed his details and pleas, was granted bail until the next hearing.
Andrew Oliver appeared for the prosecution while Turner was represented in court by John Morgans.
