Man denies charges linked to drugs supply between London and Norwich

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:00 AM September 24, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Norwich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A man accused of being in control of a phone line linked to the supply of drugs between London and Norwich has denied possession with intent to supply charges.

Joshua Hanson-Smith, 35, was arrested when drugs were found in his car when he was pulled over after initially failing to stop for police in Norwich on September 11 last year.

Appearing at Norwich Crown Crown on Friday (September 23) he pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and diamorphine and possession of cannabis.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said he was suspected of delaying stopping for police in order to dispose of a sim card linked to a phone number used as a drugs line.  

The number was linked to London and Norwich and Hanson-Smith, of Lyndhurst Road in Luton, was in control of it during August and September 2021, he added.

Judge Andrew Shaw set a trial date for August 29 next year. Hanson-Smith was given unconditional bail.

