Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man denies being involved in Norwich coronavirus protest

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:00 PM December 16, 2020   
Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY.

Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

A man is to go on trial having denied being part of a coronavirus protest in Norwich.

Bryn Richards, 37, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 16) having been charged with participating in a gathering outdoors of more than two people in England during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is said that Richards, from Walpole Gardens, Norwich, was part of a gathering of two or more people in Gentleman’s Walk, Rampant Horse Street and Theatre Street on November 7 this year.

He denied the offence and two others, namely failing to comply with a direction to disperse when instructed and contravening a notice to leave.

Richards, who represented himself, denied the charges and will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on February 18 next year.

