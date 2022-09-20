News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man to stand trial accused of arson on city outskirts

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:56 PM September 20, 2022
Norwich Crown Court

Matthew Browne is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial next year accused of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a property on the outskirts of Norwich.

Matthew Browne, 39, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with two counts of arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

It follows an incident when a mattress and wheelie bins were set alight at a property in Laundry Close, off Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich on June 23 this year.

Browne, formerly of West Pottergate, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (September 20) via videolink from Norwich Prison when he denied both offences.

Judge Katharine Moore set a trial date for February 8 next year.

There will be a further mention in the case on October 24.

Browne was remanded in custody until the trial.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Burnham Market is one of the best places to holiday with your dog.

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk in 2022

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The boat sunk at St Olaves

Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Steve Gilmour with wife Hannah Colby

Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The OB Café boasts a large outdoor seating area with a heated tent too.  

Days Out Guide

7 of Norfolk's best kept secrets waiting to be discovered

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon