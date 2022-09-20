Matthew Browne is to stand trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered - Credit: Archant

A man is to stand trial next year accused of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a property on the outskirts of Norwich.

Matthew Browne, 39, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with two counts of arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

It follows an incident when a mattress and wheelie bins were set alight at a property in Laundry Close, off Thunder Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich on June 23 this year.

Browne, formerly of West Pottergate, Norwich, appeared at court on Tuesday (September 20) via videolink from Norwich Prison when he denied both offences.

Judge Katharine Moore set a trial date for February 8 next year.

There will be a further mention in the case on October 24.

Browne was remanded in custody until the trial.